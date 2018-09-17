Trump orders feds to declassify key FISA documents, text messages in FBI Russia probe

President Trump Monday ordered the declassification of several key documents related to the FBI’s probe of Russian actions during the 2016 presidential election, including an application for a renewed surveillance warrant against former Trump campaign aide Carter Page, and text messages from disgraced FBI figures Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump had ordered the documents released “[a]t the request of a number of committees of Congress, and for reasons of transparency.”

The documents to be declassified also include 12 FBI reports on interviews with Justice Department official Bruce Ohr and all FBI reports of interviews prepared in connection with all other applications to surveil Carter Page.

Trump also ordered the Justice Department to release text messages from a number of the key players in the Russia investigation “without redaction” — including former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, Ohr, Strzok and Lisa Page.

It was not immediately clear when or how the documents would be released.

Earlier this month, 12 Republican members of Congress publicly asked the president to declassify the June 2017 application for a warrant against Page as well as the FBI reports of interviews with Ohr, known in bureaucratic parlance as “Form 302s.”

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

