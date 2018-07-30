Trump offers to meet with Iranian President Rouhani, without preconditions

President Trump said Monday he would be willing to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani with “no preconditions,” on the heels of a fiery exchange of threats earlier this month.

“I would certainly meet with Iran if they wanted to meet. I don’t know if they’re ready yet,” Trump said, when asked at a White House press conference about a possible meeting with Rouhani.

Trump said he would set “no preconditions,” and “If they want to meet, I’ll meet, anytime they want.”

This is a developing story …