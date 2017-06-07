Trump nominates Wyoming man for US Navy secretary

June 7, 2017 Sydney B. Jensen Regional News

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man could be the next U.S. Navy secretary.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated Richard Spencer, of Wilson, for the job.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Spencer is 63 and served on the Pentagon’s Defense Business Board from 2009 to 2015. He previously was an adviser to the chief of naval operations.

He was a pilot in the U.S. Marines from 1976 to 1981.

Spencer and his wife have lived south of Wilson full-time since 2009. He says the way he sees the Navy’s mission seems to fit what the president believes.

(Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com)

