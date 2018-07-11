Trump, NATO head have testy exchange at summit

President Donald Trump on Wednesday had a testy exchange with the head of NATO when he asked about energy agreements between Russia and several European countries.

Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of NATO, was repeatedly pressed by Trump on why the U.S. continued to pay money to NATO while countries continue to purchase energy from Moscow.

Stoltenberg insisted that “we are stronger together” and acknowledged that there can be differences among allies. But Trump persisted, and asked, “But how can you be together when you’re getting energy from the group you want protection from?”

Trump used Germany as an example and asked Stoltenberg to explain why Berlin is getting energy from Moscow. he asserted that Germany is “totally controlled” by and “captive to Russia” over a pipeline project.

The president appeared to be referring to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would double the amount of gas Russia can send directly to Germany, skirting transit countries such as Ukraine. The project is opposed by the U.S. and some other EU members.

Trump says of Germany: “We’re supposed to protect you against Russia” and yet you make this deal with Russia.

“Explain that,” Trump said. “It can’t be explained.

The U.S.’s role in NATO has been a focal point for Trump from before he was elected president. He tweeted on Monday that the situation is “not fair, nor is it acceptable.” He said NATO benefits Europe “far more than it does the U.S.”

Trump has called upon NATO allies to meet commitments to spend 2 percent of their GDP on defense.

He tweeted en route from Washington that European countries “want us to happily defend them through NATO, and nicely pay for it. Just doesn’t work!”

Brussels is the first stop of a week-long European tour that will include stops in the United Kingdom and a meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

