Trump national security spokesman Michael Anton to leave White House

National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton is leaving the Trump administration, the White House confirmed Sunday night.

Anton’s departure comes the day before incoming national security adviser John Bolton starts his new job. Outgoing national security adviser H.R. McMaster marked his final day of service in the post on Friday.

Anton told Politico that he plans to join Hillsdale College’s Kirby Center as a writer and lecturer.

“I will be forever grateful to President Trump for the opportunity to serve my country and implement his agenda,” Anton said.

In a statement, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders called Anton “one of the smartest and most talented individuals I’ve ever worked with — not to mention an amazing chef.

“He has been more than a colleague, he is a true friend,” Sanders added. “Everyday I got to work with Michael was a good day and he will be greatly missed.”

In February 2017, The Weekly Standard identified Anton as the author of a series of essays — written under the pen name “Publius Decius Mus” — the case for Trump in the 2016 presidential election. The most controversial effort was titled “The Flight 93 Election” and invoked the passengers’ actions on United Flight 93 as a metaphor for voting for Trump.

“In ‘The Flight 93 Election,’ Decius considered the 2016 election as a game of Russian roulette for conservatives,” wrote reporter Michael Warren. “A President [Hillary] Clinton would all but assure annihilation of everything they hold dear.

“‘With Trump, at least you can spin the cylinder and take your chances.'”