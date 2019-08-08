Trump names counterterror chief Joseph Maguire acting director of national intelligence

President Trump said Thursday National Counterterrorism Center Director Joseph Maguire would become acting Director of National Intelligence, effective Aug. 15, when current Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is set to leave the administration.

The president also announced that Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon will leave that position on the same day.

“Admiral Maguire has a long and distinguished career in the military, retiring from the U.S. Navy in 2010,” Trump tweeted. “He commanded at every level, including the Naval Special Warfare Command. He has also served as a National Security Fellow at Harvard University. I have no doubt he will do a great job!”

Trump praised Gordon as “a great professional with a long and distinguished career.

“I have gotten to know Sue over the past 2 years and have developed great respect for her,” said Trump.

Despite the president’s praise, it was clear that she was not going to be named acting director or be nominated to replace Coats as the new director.

The president nominated Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, to replace Coats, earlier this month, but he removed himself from consideration after just five days amid accusations that he embellished his role in an anti-terrorism case as U.S. Attorney in Texas.

Trump blamed Ratcliffe’s treatment at the hands of the “LameStream Media” for his withdrawal.

Ratcliffe had earned accolades with the president for his outspoken denunciation of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The congressman made headlines last month when he grilled Mueller during a hearing on Capitol Hill.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., said in a statement that Gordon’s departure is a “significant loss” to the intelligence community and she had been a “stalwart partner” to the intelligence panel.

“Sue earned the respect and admiration of her colleagues with her patriotism and vision,” Burr said.

