Trump name-checks 'Squad' at evangelical rally: 'They hate Jewish people'

President Trump blasted three of the four freshman congresswoman known as members of the so-called “Squad” in front of his evangelical supporters during a Miami campaign event Friday, accusing them of holding anti-Semitic views.

Speaking at the launch of his “Evangelicals for Trump” inside a megachurch, Trump said Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D- N.Y., hated Israel.

“These people hate Israel. They hate Jewish people,” Trump said. “I won’t name them. I won’t bring up the name of Omar, Tlaib, AOC. I won’t bring that name up. Won’t bring it up. I will not bring it up.”

The three lawmakers have drawn the ire of conservatives for criticism of Israel since taking office. Omar and Talib were among 17 members of Congress who voted against a resolution to condemn the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement in July.

Omar was accused of anti-Semitism last year for her criticism of Israel and tweeting that a prominent lobbying group was paying members of Congress to support the country. The comment drew rebuke from Democrats as well as Republicans.

Trump later urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to block Omar and Talib from visiting Israel, resulting in an outcry from Democratic lawmakers. Israel later did block the lawmakers just before a planned visit before granting them permission to enter the country.

Talib had requested to visit her grandmother in the Israeli-occupied West Bank but abruptly canceled her plans after she was given permission on humanitarian grounds.

In March 2019, the House overwhelmingly passed a measure in March 2019 condemning anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and other forms of hatred.

Trump gone after the Squad members in the past. In July, he said they should go back “crime-infested places from which they came” in an inflammatory tweet that was described by many as racist.