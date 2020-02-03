Trump mistakenly congratulates Kansas after Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win

President Trump late Sunday caught flack on Twitter after he mistakenly congratulated the “Great State of Kansas” after the Kansas City Chiefs, whose home field is Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., won the Super Bowl LIV.

That tweet was quickly deleted and replaced with a corrected one.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure,” the corrected tweet reads. “We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!”

Both cities do, however, share the same border along the Missouri River.

The Twitterverse had a field day. Stephen Miller, a podcast host, tweeted, “Trump is going to release a map tomorrow with Kansas City in Kansas, isn’t he?” Another user wrote, “Make Kansas City Kansas Again!”

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried wrote, “Like Dorothy said in The Wizard of Oz, “I don’t think we’re in Kansas anymore.'”

Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to lead the Chiefs to a comeback victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, 31-20.