Trump meets with Rosenstein, Wray amid campaign spying claims

President Trump was meeting Monday with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, a day after demanding a DOJ investigation into whether the FBI “infiltrated” his 2016 campaign.

Officials described the meeting as previously scheduled, but made clear that the campaign-related accusations would come up.

One senior White House official told Fox News that the president’s concerns “absolutely” would be broached during the meeting, also attended by FBI Director Christopher Wray and other officials.

The president made the investigation demand on Sunday, following reports detailing how an FBI “informant” had multiple contacts with members of Trump’s campaign. Trump said he’d formally seek a DOJ probe of whether agents surveilled the campaign for political purposes, and whether any such demands came from the Obama administration.

Within hours, the DOJ had asked the department’s inspector general to handle such a review.

And Rosenstein said in a statement: “If anyone did infiltrate or surveil participants in a presidential campaign for inappropriate purposes, we need to know about it and take appropriate action.”

The focus of Monday’s meeting was expected to be the Justice Department’s response to congressional requests – something that directly relates to the president’s weekend tweets, as GOP lawmakers have been locked in a heated dispute with DOJ over access to information about the apparent informant.

Congressional Republicans have been seeking documents relating to the confidential informant who helped investigate potential Russian collusion by the Trump campaign, but the Justice Department has opposed the move citing the sensitivity of the matter.

Fox Business Network’s Blake Burman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.