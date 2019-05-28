Trump like Muhammad Ali 'defending his belt,' he'll be 'trash talking all the way to the end' of 2020 race, Greg Gutfeld says

It might be hard for President Trump to be humble, based on this latest comparison.

During a discussion on Trump’s 2020 chances on “The Five” Tuesday, co-host Greg Gutfeld compared the president to arguably the greatest boxer of all time — Muhammad Ali.

Gutfeld compared Trump to the boxing legend by saying he would continue to trash talk until the final bell in his 2020 bout.

“You have a president who’s now a heavyweight contender defending his belt. That’s what Trump is, he’s Ali defending his belt. He’s going to be trash talking all the way to the end,” Gutfeld said.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN BLASTS TRUMP FOR SAYING HE ‘SMILED’ OVER KIM’S ‘LOW IQ’ DIG AT 2020 HOPEFUL

However, fellow co-host Juan Williams attempted to parry Gutfeld’s comparison, saying the president was “dropping his hands” and opening himself up to attacks including criticism for his comments on the Central Park Five.

The comments came amid a broader discussion on Trump’s jab directed at Biden saying that African-Americans would not vote for someone responsible for the 1994 Crime Bill and then touting his work on criminal justice reform.

“Anyone associated with the 1994 Crime Bill will not have a chance of being elected. In particular, African Americans will not be able to vote for you. I, on the other hand, was responsible for Criminal Justice Reform, which had tremendous support, & helped fix the bad 1994 Bill!” Trump tweeted Monday.

The hosts also took a swing at the issue of whether or not Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden’s light campaign schedule could cost him on the scorecard.

TRUMP: ‘SLEEPY JOE BIDEN’ HASN’T APOLOGIZED FOR INVOLVEMENT IN 1994 CRIME LAW

Gutfeld opened up the discussion by knocking Biden’s approach and comparing it to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential run.

“Hidin’ Biden. New nickname, Hidin’ Biden. This did not work for Hillary,” Gutfeld said.

Gutfeld was reacting to a Washington Post piece that questioned whether Biden could keep up his campaigning with “limited exposure.”

Williams noted that Biden has been unable so far to harness the support of four key demographics unlike he predecessor former President Barack Obama.

BIDEN TOPS TRUMP BY DOUBLE DIGITS IN NEW PENNSYLVANIA POLL

“I have not seen a Democrat yet who is able to repeat the magic sauce for Democrats: Blacks, Latinos and immigrants and women,” Williams said.

“That was the Obama coalition and I don’t think Biden has the juice to reenact that,” co-host Jesse Watters added.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox Business’ Kennedy believes Biden’s strategy can work in the short term.

“I understand the strategy because he doesn’t want to put himself out there and make a bunch of unforced gaffes before the debates and while the field is so vast. Because while the field is this big he’s got so many people coming after him. And If he just lays low and rests on his laurels and emerges to talk about the good old days of the Obama-Biden presidency and era. He is fine doing that for a little while,” Kennedy said.