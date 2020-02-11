Trump, Klobuchar see strong showing in Dixville Notch’s midnight voting

Before many voters in New Hampshire woke up for the state’s crucial Democratic primary day, the polls in three small townships saw their doors open shortly after midnight, and the very, very early edge appeared to go to Sen. Amy Klobuchar and President Trump.

Dixville Notch, a small community located near the Canadian border, needed five registered voters to open its polls at midnight, saw three write-in votes for billionaire Michael Bloomberg. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Mayor Pete Buttigieg both had one vote, WMUR.com reported.

Hart’s Location, another small town in the White Mountains, has had early voting since 1948. Back then, it was to accommodate railroad workers who had to be on the track before normal voting hours.

Voters there came out for Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who received six votes. The Minnesota hopeful inched out Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who received four votes. Andrew Yang and Sander both received three votes. Trump, who is running on the Republican side, had 15 votes, the website reported.

Millsfield, a town 12 miles south of Dixville Notch, also opened the polls at midnight. Trump scored 16 votes while Klobuchar walked away with two votes. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sanders and Buttigieg all received one vote.

Polls were opening later Tuesday in the rest of the state, some starting at 6 a.m. The first-in-the-nation presidential primary follows last week’s Iowa caucuses, which was plagued by technical issues that left both Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg claiming victory.

