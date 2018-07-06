Trump is 'first fascist president,' Drexel professor claims

A history professor at Drexel University slammed President Trump as the “first fascist president” and compared him to Hitler, The College Fix reported.

In a controversial oped for the Philadelphia college’s student newspaper, Professor Robert Zaller said under Trump’s presidency, “this country is in the deepest and most awful trouble any of us have known.”

Trump has “remolded” America, according to the Drexel educator, as “a beleaguered master race, threatened by invaders who would usurp its wealth, destroy its character and contaminate its gene pool.”

Zaller wrote that Trump’s plot is to take down the “so-called ‘deep state’” and “drive the plotters from their dark corners” to “dismantle the state itself, leaving only the Leader, Trump himself, in command.”

The history professor described Trump as taking a “sledgehammer” to the different branches of government, using the “fake news” label to spread propaganda, and seeking to destroy democracy, not just in America, but all over the world.

“No political leader since Hitler has taken more deliberate aim at other democracies as well as his own,” Zaller wrote, adding that Trump has done so by “insulting their leaders, mocking their societies, and flat-out lying” about their countries.

“At the same time,” he said, “Trump has, one by one, embraced the world’s most obnoxious despots. They are in fact his kin, and if he is not yet able to rub out opponents, launch bloodbaths, and run gulags, it is not for lack of ambition,” which can be summed up in Trump’s embrace of North Korea’s dictator, Kim Jong-un.

Drexel University spokesperson Niki Gianakaris told Fox News the opinion piece by Zaller “doesn’t represent the views of the university.” But Gianakaris stood by the professor amid his controversial comments.

“Drexel vigorously supports the right of its faculty members and students to freely express their opinions in the course of academic debate and discussion,” Gianakaris said.

Last year, controversial far-left professor George Ciccariello-Maher – known for making inflammatory comments on social media – resigned from Drexel.