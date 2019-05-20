Trump invites supporter wearing wall suit to Pennsylvania rally stage

President Trump had some fun during his rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, where he spotted a man wearing suit with a brick wall pattern.

As Trump was boasting the 500 miles of wall that will be built by the end of next year, which prompted the signature “Build the wall” chant. He then pointed to the unique MAGA hat-wearing supporter.

“Can we get him up here?” Trump asked. “Get him up here! Look at this guy!”

The crowd cheered as the suit-wearing man appeared on stage and shook the president’s hand.

“Now we know who he’s voting for,” Trump joked. “He says ‘I’m from San Diego.’ Do you believe that? ‘I’m from San Diego and we need that wall.'”

The president went on to tell the rallygoers that a “beautiful” wall went up in San Diego after they were being “flooded” with illegal immigrants.

That wall-wearing supporter sparked quite the reaction on social media.

The suit, which is called the “Off the Wall suit,” sells for $79.99.