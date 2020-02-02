Trump, in Super Bowl interview with Sean Hannity, predicts fall of Pelosi: 'Radical left is gonna take over'

In an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity during the Super Bowl LIV pregame show, President Trump said the State of the Union would go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday — just a day before the Senate is set to acquit him after a months-long impeachment process.

“It’s been a very, very unfair process,” Trump said. “The Mueller Report, Russia, Russia, Russia, which was total nonsense — it was all nonsense, the whole thing. It was very unfair, and mostly it was unfair to my family. … And many other families suffered also.”

But, Trump said, his supporters would remain undeterred.

“There’s a revolution going on in this country, and I mean a positive revolution,” Trump said.

Ultimately, Trump predicted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., would soon be overthrown by the “radical left” elements of the Democratic Party. “Her worst nightmare has happened. I don’t think she’s gonna be there too long, either,” Trump said. “I think the radical left — and she’s sorta radical left too, by the way — is gonna take over.”

The president also asserted that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) was “rigging the election again” against Bernie Sanders, after the DNC announced it would change debate rules in a way that would help Mike Bloomberg appear on stage.

Asked what he felt about Bloomberg, Trump didn’t hold back.

“Uh, very little. I just think of little,” Trump said. “You know, now he wants a box for the debates to stand on. OK, it’s OK, there’s nothing wrong. You can be short. Why should he get a box to stand on, OK? He wants a box for the debates. Why should he be entitled to that? Really. Does that mean everyone else gets a box?”