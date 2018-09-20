Trump, in Las Vegas, on Kavanaugh confirmation vote: 'I don't think you can delay it any longer'

President Trump on Thursday night told Fox News he thinks Brett Kavanaugh is “an outstanding person” who deserves a vote on his Supreme Court nomination, adding: “I don’t think you can delay it any longer.”

The remarks came during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity ahead of a “Make America Great Again” rally in Las Vegas, where Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., is up for re-election.

Heller, an incumbent facing off against Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen, is considered to be in a vulnerable position ahead of the November midterm election in a state that Hillary Clinton claimed in 2016.

Trump lost Nevada to Clinton, 46 percent to 48 percent, respectively.

Fox News has ranked the Senate race a tossup.

However, Heller maintained a confident attitude while speaking to reporters in Reno last week saying, “Oh yeah, oh yeah. I’ll win.”

The GOP candidate has aligned himself with Trump on issues such as tax reform and stronger border security, despite having once said that he “vehemently” opposed the president and gave back a campaign donation.

“Eighty percent of what this president has done has been very, very good, very positive,” Heller said. “The other 20 percent … he has a reality show. I get it. It’s a reality show.”

NEVADA SENATE RACE BETWEEN HELLER, ROSEN IS ONE DEMOCRATS HOPE TO FLIP: A LOOK AT THE CANDIDATES

The confirmation process of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault, has proven to be problematic for Heller.

The Nevada Independent and The New York Times reported that Heller on Wednesday described the furor over sexual assault allegations involving Kavanaugh as a “hiccup” and that the judge would ultimately be confirmed.

In response, Rosen tweeted, “Unbelievable: Senator Heller just dismissed a credible sexual assault allegation as a ‘hiccup.’”

Heller, in a statement Thursday obtained by The Associated Press, said he does “not believe sexual assault allegations of any kind are a hiccup.”

Christine Blasey Ford alleged that Kavanaugh forced himself onto her and covered her mouth in the 1980s, when Kavanaugh was 17 and she was 15.

Fox News’ Kaitlyn Schallhorn, Gregg Re and The Associated Press contributed to this report.