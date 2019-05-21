Trump impeachment push is proof Democrats have an 'empty agenda:' Rep. Matt Gaetz

When it comes to whether or not Democrats will bring impeachment charges against President Trump, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., believes it’s just another sign of the party’s empty agenda.

“Just take today — we had an empty chair in front of us because Democrats have an empty agenda,” Gaetz said during an appearance on “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

“They don’t have bills to bring forward to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, to deal with the crisis of illegal immigration on our border and so instead we have these show hearings where we stare at empty chair,” Gaetz said of the empty seat left by the president’s former legal counsel Don McGahn declining to testify after being subpoenaed.

ANGRY DEM SAYS TRUMP ‘RAPING THE COUNTRY,’ AS IMPEACHMENT PUSH NEARS CRITICAL MASS

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called a special meeting of House Democrats for Wednesday morning, where the impeachment issue and other battles are expected to be discussed.

“I would hope that people all over the country would expect more of the Congress than this type of coordinated harassment,” Gaetz added.

Gaetz also commented on the news that former Obama-era Attorney General Loretta Lynch flatly accusing former FBI Director James Comey of mischaracterizing her statements by repeatedly alleging, under oath, that Lynch privately instructed him to call the Hillary Clinton email probe a “matter” instead of an “investigation.”

HOUSE JUDICIARY CHAIRMAN NADLER: TRUMP IS MAKING IT ‘MORE DIFFICULT’ NOT TO CONSIDER IMPEACHMENT

Lynch, who testified that Comey’s claim left her “quite surprised,” made the dramatic remarks at a joint closed-door session of the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees last December. A transcript of her testimony was released on Monday by House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins, R-Ga.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So I think it’s indicative of the broader dynamic as we get closer and closer to the truth and the bias and the corrupt acts that led to this investigation, you are going to see Comey and lynch turn on one another. You are starting to see in the intelligence community Brennan and clapper disagreeing with Comey to the extent to which the dossier funded by Democrats was part of the intelligence community’s assessment.

Fox News’ Gregg Re and Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.