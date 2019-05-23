Trump impeachment debate 'torturing' Democrats, Matt Gaetz tells Sean Hannity

Democrats are “tortured” by the issue of whether to impeach President Trump, one Republican congressman said Thursday in reaction to news that Trump has given Attorney General William Barr the authority to declassify documents regarding the origins of the Russia investigation.

“It’s really strange to hear the speaker of the House question the president’s mental state. What I see is the question of impeachment is torturing the Democratic Party,” U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida said on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

DEMS RAGE AGAINST BARR FOR BACKING CLAIMS OF TRUMP CAMPAIGN ‘SPYING’ BY FBI

“If the president needs an intervention I think Nancy Pelosi and the rest of her caucus need to go on ‘Dr. Phil’ and talk about their feelings and figure out how to deal with this question.”

Pelosi on Thursday urged members of the Trump family, White House staff, and administration officials to stage an “intervention” for President Trump

Trump on Thursday night issued a memo giving Barr the authority to declassify any documents related to surveillance of the Trump campaign in 2016.

Trump also ordered the intelligence community to cooperate with Barr.

Gaetz said those involved in the intelligence community who began the Russia collusion narrative will begin to turn on each other.

“I think as we get closer to the target you’re going to see more of a circular firing squad start to start among those people who were so ready to derail the presidency that they took illegal action,” he said.

Gaetz also noted that Thursday’s news meant that intelligence personnel from the Obama era who were allegedly involved in the Russia probe could soon face consequences.

“I think what’s most important from this executive order is that it shows that Comey, Clapper and Brennan are all in jeopardy,” Gaetz said. “If this was just a question of misconduct at the FBI, the president wouldn’t have given the attorney general sweeping authority to compel the production of evidence from the intelligence community.”