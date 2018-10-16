Trump: If GOP loses House, don’t blame me

President Trump on Tuesday dismissed concerns that Republicans could lose the House in the midterm elections, saying he wouldn’t accept blame for the potential defeat.

Speaking to The Associated Press, the president argued that he is “helping” Republican candidates ahead of the Nov. 6 vote. He has held multiple “Make America Great Again” rallies in recent weeks in an effort to boost GOP candidates and incumbents.

“I don’t believe anybody has ever had this kind of impact,” he added. But the president noted that he was not on the ballot this year – and that certain voters have told him they won’t vote because he isn’t running.

Despite Democrats’ hopes to recapture the House, Trump said he thought Republicans are “going to do well.” But, if they don’t, he said he can “handle it very well” if Democrats move to investigate, or even impeach him if they take power.

MIDTERMS 2018

Later in the interview, Trump accused longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen of “lying” under oath, defended his use of the derisive nickname “Horseface” for adult film star Stormy Daniels, and argued that the widespread condemnation of the Saudis in the disappearance of a writer and activist was a rush to judgment.