Trump hosts Pennsylvania rally, saying canceling as Floridians confront Michael's wrath would be unfair to thousands waiting in line

Even as Hurricane Michael pounds the Florida Panhandle, President Trump was pressing on with his planned rally Wednesday evening for Republican candidates in Pennsylvania, saying canceling the event would be “very unfair” to the “thousands of people” who had lined up outside.

Trump has made several visits to Pennsylvania since becoming the first Republican presidential candidate to carry the far-left state since George H.W. Bush in 1988. He is expected to stump for Republican Reps. Mike Kelly and Lou Barletta.

Kelly is facing a challenge from Democrat Ron DiNicola, while Barletta is mounting an uphill campaign to unseat two-term Democratic Sen. Bob Casey.

At a rally in Pennsylvania in August, Trump mocked Casey as “Sleepin’ Bob” and said the longtime Democratic senator was a truant who is “so overrated.”

“I’m not sure I ever met Bob Casey,” Trump said in August. “Now, his father was a good man. Knew him a little bit. But we’re dealing with a totally different person. I don’t know this man. He’s a senator. He’s not an obstructionist, he’s worse: He will do whatever Schumer, Pelosi, and the new star of the Democrat Party tells him to do,” Trump said, referring to Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif. “Very low IQ,” Trump added.

WATCH: ERIC HOLDER URGES DEMOCRATS TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST REPUBLICANS: ‘WHEN THEY GO LOW, KICK ‘EM’

Staring down tough midterm elections, the president and top Republicans have sought to characterize mob tactics as a hallmark of modern progressivism, in the wake of comments by Waters encouraging protesters to confront and “push back on” White House officials in public places. Trump has often mockingly called Waters a “leader” of the Democratic Party, even as he said her IQ hovers in the mid-60s.

In recent weeks, liberal fury over the nomination and eventual confirmation of Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh reached a tipping point, with groups of demonstrators shouting at senators on Capitol Hill and even attempting to claw their way inside the Supreme Court building.

Protesters also chased Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his wife out of a restaurant, and activists have sent death threats to Kavanaugh and top Republicans.

RADICAL PROTESTERS CHASE TED CRUZ, WIFE OUT OF RESTAURANT, CHANTING ‘BELIEVE ALL WOMEN’

Trump also published an op-ed in USA Today that attacked Democrats over “Medicare for All” health care proposals. In his op-ed, Trump said Democrats have moved away from centrism, claiming the “new Democrats are radical socialists who want to model America’s economy after Venezuela.”

Before he flew to Erie, Trump said he faced a lose-lose “quagmire” because of the timing of the hurricane. Last month, the White House canceled rallies in Mississippi and Missouri because of Hurricane Florence, which hit the Carolinas.

Trump vowed that the storm was being “very well covered” and that he’d be back to Washington shortly.

The president’s rallies have increasingly given him a platform to test-fire new attacks against high-profile Democratic rivals, as well as to introduce new policies.

At a rally Tuesday night in Iowa, Trump announced that he would remove a federal ban on summer sales of gasoline with high-ethanol blends, permitting year-round sales of gasoline with 15 percent ethanol or E15.

FOX NEWS POLLS SHOW KAVANAUGH SLUGFEST BOOSTING GOP IN KEY SENATE RACES

“We’re going with E15 year-round. I made that promise to you during the campaign. I made that promise to you during the primaries,” he said. “Promises made, promises kept.”

Also at Tuesday’s rally, Trump again mocked Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., for her denial last week that she had anything to do with the leak of Christine Blasey Ford’s letter accusing then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Ford, who sent the letter to Feinstein’s office in July, publicly revealed herself just days before a planned Judiciary Committee vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation when news of her letter leaked to The Intercept. Senate Republicans have strongly implied that, because no Republicans had access to the letter, Feinstein or a member of her staff was involved in the leak.

JUDICIARY CMTE CHAIRMAN CONDEMNS FEINSTEIN’S HANDLING OF FORD LETTER: ‘I CANNOT OVERSTATE HOW DISAPPOINTED I AM’

As Trump imitated Feinstein’s denial, the crowd chanted, “Lock her up,” a phrase that Trump supporters previously applied almost exclusively to former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

For her part, Feinstein, the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, suggested that one of Ford’s friends had leaked information about the letter. She also, in no uncertain terms, condemned Trump’s rhetoric.

“Dr. Blasey Ford knows I kept her confidence, she and her lawyers said so repeatedly,” Feinstein said Wednesday. “Republican senators admit it. Even the reporter who broke the story said it wasn’t me or my staff. The president’s remarks are ridiculous and an embarrassment.”

Trump is scheduled to attend another rally Friday evening in Ohio and on Saturday evening in Kentucky.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.