Trump honors Prince Charles, Camilla with lavish dinner: Here’s what was on the menu

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump honored the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with a dinner Tuesday night during the couple’s state visit to the U.K.

The menu, which was stamped with a gold presidential seal and posted on social media, included three courses. The menu also noted that the dinner was hosted at Winfield House, the U.S. ambassador’s official residence in London.

TRUMP, QUEEN ELIZABETH EXCHANGE GIFTS DURING STATE VISIT: HERE’S A LOOK AT THE MEANINGFUL PRESENTS

The first course, which was served with a 2016 Iron Horse Chardonnay, included heritage tomatoes with fresh burrata — a fresh Italian cheese made from mozzarella and cream — garden basil and Maldon salt — an English sea salt that comes in flakes, according to Cooksinfo.com.

The main course included grilled filet of beef, Pommes Anna, watercress puree, celeriac and Chantenay carrots and was served with a 2016 Iron Horse Pinot Noir.

For dessert, diners were treated with summer berries, homemade vanilla ice cream and Muscovado sugar tuile — a cookie made with Muscovado sugar. They were served Iron Horse Brut Reserve wine from 2005.

DUCHESS CAMILLA PARKER BOWLES GOES VIRAL AFTER WINKING TO CAMERAS DURING TRUMP’S VISIT

On Monday, Charles and Camilla had the Trumps over for tea at their home, Clarence House, as part of the presidential couple’s official state visit to the U.K.

At the Trumps’ initial visit to the palace early Monday morning, they had a private lunch with Queen Elizabeth II and later inspected a collection of artifacts, including an 18th-century map of New York, historic photos of golf at St. Andrews and books about birds and George Washington. Trump then participated in a wreath-laying at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey.

To finish that day, the pair dined with the queen and other members of the royal family at a lavish state banquet at Buckingham Palace. Notably absent, however, was the queen’s husband, Prince Philip, 97, who has retired from royal duties.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump is set to travel to Normandy later this week to commemorate 75 years after the Allied invasion of France.

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report.