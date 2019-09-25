Trump holds press conference amid transcript release, Dems' impeachment push

Shortly after he wrapped up a joint media appearance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — who told reporters that he did not feel “pushed” to investigate Joe Biden — President Trump was holding a solo press conference in New York Wednesday.

The president was expected to face more questions about a whistleblower’s allegation that he improperly pressured Zelensky for political reasons.

“We had a great phone call,” Zelensky said earlier, as he sat across from Trump. “It was normal.”

Zelensky’s comments did little to quiet a growing call among Democrats to press ahead with the impeachment inquiry announced Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Earlier in the day, the White House released a transcript of Trump’s July call with Zelensky, showing Trump sought a review of Biden family dealings in the country.

But the transcript also did not demonstrate that Trump leveraged military aid to Ukraine to obtain a “promise” on a Biden investigation, as a report in The Washington Post had claimed. Also on Wednesday, Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire flatly contradicted another report in the Post, and maintained he never considered resigning over the matter.

“She’s lost her way, she’s been taken over by the radical left,” Trump said, referring to Pelosi’s new impeachment imprimatur.

The transcript, declassified by Trump a day earlier, indicates that the call – which Trump made from the White House residence — took place July 25 from 9:03 a.m. to 9:33 a.m. The document begins with the president congratulating Zelensky on his election victory, before asking for a “favor” in the form of Ukraine providing information about the hacking of a Democratic National Committee (DNC) server in 2016 as part of apparent election interference efforts.

Trump referenced CrowdStrike, a cyber firm used by the DNC to investigate the attacks.

Separately, the transcript shows, the president then pushed for a closer look at Biden’s own dealings in Ukraine.

Joe Biden has acknowledged on camera that, when he was vice president, he successfully pressured Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the natural gas firm Burisma Holdings — where Hunter Biden was on the board. Shokin himself had separately been accused of corruption.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great,” Trump said in the phone call. “Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it…It sounds horrible to me.”

The matter arose because of a whistleblower complaint, and bipartisan efforts are underway for the whistleblower to testify before Congress. Fox News reported on Tuesday that the intelligence community inspector general found the whistleblower had indications of “political bias” in favor of “a rival candidate” of the president — even as the whistleblower was ultimately deemed “credible.”

Meanwhile, attention focused anew on previous apparent efforts by Democrats to pressure Ukraine on its investigations. The Washington Post’s Marc Thiessen pointed out that CNN reported in May that Democratic Sens. Robert Menendez, Dick Durbin, and Patrick Leahy pushed Ukraine’s top prosecutor not to close four investigations perceived as critical to then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe — and seemingly threatened that their support for U.S. aid to Ukraine was at stake.

The senators wrote: “In four short years, Ukraine has made significant progress in building [democratic] institutions despite ongoing military, economic, and political pressure from Moscow. We have supported [the] capacity-building process and are disappointed that some in Kyiv appear to have cast aside these [democratic] principles to avoid the ire of President Trump.” The senators called for the top prosecutor to “reverse course and halt any efforts to impede cooperation with this important investigation.”

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Fox News’ Alex Pappas, Ed Henry, Jake Gibson, Catherine Herridge, Kevin Corke and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.