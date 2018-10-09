Trump holds 'Make America Great Again' rally in Iowa

President Trump is set to hold a Tuesday night rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa – the latest stop in the president’s busy tour boosting GOP candidates ahead of next month’s midterm elections.

The rally caps off a whirlwind day that saw Nikki Haley announce her resignation as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Trump did not immediately announce a replacement but told reporters on Air Force One he had a list of five people in mind.

Trump also is expected to announce a decision on removing a federal ban on summer sales of gasoline with high-ethanol blends, thus permitting year-round sales. The move would be seen as particularly helpful for Iowa and other farm states.

His presence in the state is also seen as a nod toward Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman who recently helped push through the confirmation of Trump nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh, confirmed Saturday in a 50-48 vote, had his first full day on the bench on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.