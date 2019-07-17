Trump holds 'MAGA' rally in North Carolina after feuds with House Dem 'squad,' Pelosi

President Trump took the stage Wednesday night in Greenville, North Carolina, for a “Make America Great Again” campaign rally — his first since a developing feud with progressive Democrats, and a string of comments they slammed as “racist.”

The House voted to table proposed articles of impeachment waged against Trump after a series of tweets on Sunday calling for a group of four congresswomen dubbed the “squad” to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done.”

The four congresswomen Trump aimed against included Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts all of whom are American citizens and three of whom were born in the United States.

The congresswomen, along with several other lawmakers condemned the statements as racist and Trump fired back saying “Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body!”

Ocasio-Cortez rebutted the president saying “You have a racist mind in your head, and a racist heart in your chest. That’s why you violate the rights of children and tell the Congresswomen who represent your home borough, to “go back to my country.””

Lawmakers voted 332-95 to sideline an impeachment resolution Wednesday, proposed by Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, which was widely opposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other top Democrats.

Trump called the resolution “the most ridiculous and time-consuming project I have ever had to work on,” he said Wednesday on Twitter.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP