Trump holds latest campaign rally in Kentucky

President Trump was back on the campaign trail on Saturday night, holding a rally in Richmond, Kentucky, in support of Republican Rep. Andy Barr.

Barr, who has held his seat in Congress for three terms, is going head-to-head with Democrat Amy McGrath in midterm voting next month.

Ahead of the rally, Trump backed Barr on Twitter, calling him a “fantastic guy.”

“Strong on Crime, Tax Cuts, Military, Vets & 2nd A,” the tweet said. “His opponent will NEVER vote for us, only for Pelosi. Andy has my Strongest Endorsement!!! See you in Kentucky.”

The Democratic Party has focused on Barr’s seat in its drive to regain control of the House. Former Vice President Joe Biden rallied for McGrath on Friday in Owingsville, stressing the significance of the midterm vote.

“This election is bigger than politics,” he said.

The campaign event comes on the heels of a White House gathering earlier Saturday between Trump and recently freed American pastor Andrew Brunson, who visited the Oval Office.

Brunson was released from house arrest in Turkey on Friday after being imprisoned since October 2016 over alleged ties to an outlawed group. The arrest was part of a crackdown on a failed coup against Turkish President Recep Erdogan’s government.

A Turkish judge on Friday ordered the pastor freed after sentencing him to time served on terror and treason charges.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and The Associated Press contributed to this report.