Trump holds Halloween rally urging Florida to elect DeSantis, Scott in tight races

President Trump was kicking off a final series of rallies Wednesday night in Fort Myers, Fla., ahead of next week’s pivotal midterm elections, as fans streamed into the Hertz Arena after lining up well before dawn, many wearing red shirts and tossing beach balls.

A few people wore Halloween attire — a man in an Uncle Sam hat, one in a red cape, another dressed as a Revolutionary War soldier. But while the atmosphere was festive, the president’s schedule appeared urgent: Trump has 10 more rallies planned in 8 other battleground states ahead of Election Day on Nov. 6, with two each in Indiana and Missouri, plus stops in Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Montana and West Virginia.

And, a new round of Fox News state polls Wednesday showed several of those states remain tight. Florida, which Trump narrowly carried in the 2016 presidential election, is home to two major, neck-and-neck races that Fox News currently rates as toss-ups.

The Republican Senate candidate, incumbent Gov. Rick Scott, is facing off against Democrat Sen. Bill Nelson, who has held the office since 2000 and leads by 2 points in the RealClearPolitics polling average. Meanwhile, polls show GOP gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis, a Trump ally, slightly trailing Democratic nominee and current Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum, who has been besieged in recent days by a series of document releases that show he may have lied about potentially illegal campaign expenditures and donations.

NEW FOX NEWS POLLS SHOW TRUMP POPULARITY REMAINS HIGH IN KEY SENATE BATTLEGROUNDS

Trump already has taken public shots against Gillum, calling him a “stone-cold thief” in a Fox News interview on Monday, after the state ethics commission released documents that showed he accepted tickets to the Broadway musical “Hamilton” from an undercover FBI agent posing as a local developer in the summer of 2016. Gillum has maintained he assumed his brother bought the tickets.

Other disclosures from the investigation into possible corruption in the Tallahassee government appeared to show Gillum illegally using city funds for campaign trips that his office apparently misrepresented as official business.

Gillum struck back on Twitter, writing that it’s never wise to “wrestle with a pig.” He also has accused DeSantis of failing to be fully transparent about roughly $150,000 in taxpayer-funded travel expenses he has incurred during his six years in Congress. DeSantis is not legally required to provide detailed receipts for those expenses.

GILLUM STAFFER FIRED AFTER CALLING FOR TRUMP’S EXECUTION

All congresspeople receive an allowance for traveling during their time in office, including to attend interviews and answer questions, and DeSantis has said those funds were used for hotel stays and travel expenses. His spokeswoman has said the money went to “official office travel that included official media appearances.”

While Trump is not on the ballot in November, both Democratic and Republican strategists have reported that Trump’s rallies — the centerpiece of his unconventional and underestimated 2016 campaign — have been a boost for local candidates, generating hundreds of thousands of dollars in free media and boosting Republicans in post-rally polls.

At least one local business allowed employees to take the day off if they attended the rally.

The atmosphere leading up to the speech was like a rock concert, with some people batting a large beach ball in the bleachers as The Village People’s “Macho Man” blared over the sound system.

By Election Day, Trump will have held 30 rallies since Labor Day, according to the White House. He’s been holding events in competitive House districts and in states with competitive Senate and gubernatorial races.

More than 3.4 million people already have voted in Florida, surpassing the number who voted early or by mail four years ago.

Fox News’ Dana Blanton and The Associated Press contributed to this report.