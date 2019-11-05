Trump headlines rally on eve of pivotal elections in Kentucky, Virginia, Mississippi

President Trump was headlining a rally on friendly turf in Kentucky on Monday night, just hours before the state’s voters are set to decide whether to give staunch White House ally Matt Bevin another term as governor in a nail-biting race.

The result of the showdown in Kentucky — as well as Tuesday’s gubernatorial race in Mississippi and state legislature races in Virginia — could serve as a barometer on whether Trump still has the proven ability to rally Republicans at the voting booth amid Democrats’ ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Thousands of supporters lined up outside the Rupp Arena in Lexington several hours in advance of the rally to boost Bevin, who has been locked in a dead heat with state Attorney General Andy Beshear, a Democrat.

Trump carried Kentucky by 30 points when he won the presidency in 2016, and has remained popular there. However, Bevin has alienated some supporters by pushing to cut state pension programs and hammering public school teachers for striking — including his suggestion that the striking teachers indirectly bore responsibility for the shooting of a 7-year-old girl who remained at home because of school closures.

“This crowd really smells like flavored vape.” — Louisville Courier-Journal reporter Joe Sonka

“The greatest threat to our nation is that we are so blessed,” Bevin told attendees as Trump made his way to the arena. “We have it so good that we literally have the luxury of being able to afford to not care. Don’t let this happen on our watch. We’ve got to go to the polls tomorrow and let our voices be heard.”

Daniel Cameron, the GOP nominee for Kentucky attorney general, tied the election to Democrats’ ongoing impeachment inquiry against the president — and told voters they should send a specific message to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

“This is our president, and we’ll never let you take him away from this country,” Cameron said.

While Trump supporters predominated outside the venue, approximately 50 vaping advocates wore “We vape, we vote” shirts and hoisted “Lock him up” signs, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. The president has supported a ban on flavored vaping products.

Other protesters unfurled a giant “Baby Trump” balloon. Similar balloons have been seen at a variety of Trump events worldwide.

Bevin has long touted his connections with the president as beneficial to Kentucky. Trump headlined a Louisville fundraiser for Bevin this past summer.

Beshear has focused on state issues and Bevin’s feud with education groups in his bid to win in Kentucky.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence campaigned earlier Monday in Mississippi for the Republican nominee for governor.

“Mississippi and America need Tate Reeves to be the next governor of the great state of Mississippi,” Pence told hundreds of people at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum. “Tate Reeves is Mississippi. He’s a strong conservative.”

At times, the Reeves event in Biloxi sounded like a rally for Trump. People leaped to their feet and shouted, “four more years” when Pence relayed greetings from Trump.

The president campaigned for Reeves on Friday in Tupelo.

Reeves has been in his second term as lieutenant governor. The Democrat seeking the governor’s office, Jim Hood, is in his fourth as attorney general; Hood has received more funding than any other Democrat in such a Mississippi race in nearly a generation.

They’re on the ballot Tuesday along with two lesser-known candidates. The winner would succeed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who is limited by state law to two terms.

Mississippi has been locked in its most competitive governor’s race since 2003, when a Republican unseated the state’s last Democrat to hold the governor’s office. Reeves and Hood have been spending millions of dollars, with backing from national governors’ groups of both parties.

This year’s race has marked a dramatic change from four years ago, when the Democrat was a long-haul truck driver who didn’t vote for himself in the primary, raised little money and lost the general election by a wide margin.

Republicans have held the governorship in Mississippi for 24 of the past 28 years.

Separately, the president was blasting Louisiana’s incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat who was forced into a Nov. 16 runoff against Republican businessman Eddie Rispone in last month’s non-partisan primary election after coming close but ultimately failing to win a majority.

Trump is headed to the state on Wednesday to hold a rally for the Republican challenger, who also has been locked in a tight race in the deep-red state.

Leah Askarinam, a reporter and analyst with the non-partisan newsletter Inside Elections, noted that even in these increasingly partisan times, voters might be “willing to cross party lines when it comes to governance of their specific states.”

“Gubernatorial candidates can campaign on issues that are state-specific like the state’s budget and education funding — and they can cross party lines without facing the same kind of political pressure as Senate candidates who have to work with a national legislature,” Askarinam said. “We’ve seen candidates like John Bel Edwards support state policies that limit abortion access, for example, which is a much more difficult stance to take as a Democrat in the Senate.”

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and The Associated Press contributed to this report.