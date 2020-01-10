Trump headlines Ohio rally flush with cash, declaring victory in Iran standoff

President Trump was headlining his first campaign rally of the election year Thursday in Ohio flush with cash, chafing at a potential Senate impeachment trial and aiming to capitalize on his order to take out Iran’s top commander after the military leader was said to have orchestrated an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq.

Trump was appearing before a packed crowd in Toledo shortly after apparently pulling back from the brink of war with Iran earlier this week, and hours after officials announced that Iran likely shot down a civilian airliner carrying dozens of Canadians, apparently by mistake. House Democrats passed a nonbinding War Powers Resolution earlier in the day in a rebuke of Trump’s initial strike.

The campaign event offered Trump an opportunity to spotlight before a friendly crowd his decision to order the deadly drone strike against Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, while keeping the U.S. — at least for the moment — out of a wider military conflict.

IRAN SHOT DOWN CIVILIAN AIRLINER, INTELLIGENCE SERVICES SAY; TRUDEAU DOESN’T CONDEMN IRAN

The president’s reelection campaign already has used Facebook ads to highlight Trump’s decision to strike Soleimani, regarded as Iran’s second-most-powerful official.

“We caught a total monster, and we took him out, and that should have happened a long time ago,” Trump said before departing Washington earlier in the day.

Last week’s killing of Soleimani brought long-simmering tensions between the U.S. and Iran to a boil. Iran, in retaliation, fired a barrage of missiles this week at two military bases in neighboring Iraq that have housed hundreds of U.S. troops. But, with no reported injuries to U.S. or Iraqi troops, Trump said he had no plans to take further military action against Iran and instead would enact more sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The Iran crisis, which momentarily overshadowed Trump’s looming impeachment trial, also has opened a new front in the 2020 presidential campaign for Trump, who in 2016 campaigned in part on a promise to end American involvement in “endless wars.”

GOP SEN MIKE LEE FURIOUSLY SLAMS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S MILITARY BRIEFING ON IRAN, CALLS IT THE WORST HE’S EVER SEEN

Trump entered the election year flush with over $100 million in campaign cash, a low unemployment rate and an unsettled field of Democrats seeking to challenge him. Yet, polling showed he remained vulnerable.

Back in December, an AP-NORC poll showed Trump’s approval rating at 40 percent. No more recent major polls have emerged to gauge support for the president in the wake of the targeted killing of Soleimani, though opinions of Trump have changed little over the course of his presidency.

Trump has never fallen into historic lows for a president’s approval ratings, but Gallup polling showed his December rating registered lower than that of most recent presidents at the same point in their first terms. Notably, approval of Trump and former President Barack Obama in the Decembers before their reelection bids was roughly the same.

For Trump to win reelection, securing Ohio’s 18 electoral votes will be critical. He won Ohio by eight points in 2016, after Obama held the state in 2008 and 2012. The visit to Toledo marked Trump’s 15th appearance in Ohio as president.

Trump has anchored his reelection messaging around a solid national economy with an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent. But, people in parts of the industrial Midwest have said they’ve been left behind, especially as the manufacturing sector has struggled over the past year in response to slower worldwide economic growth and trade tensions with China.

GENERAL SAYS TRUMP IS RESPONSIBLE FOR IRAN’S ‘FEEBLE’ COUNTERATTACK

Labor Department figures showed construction and factory jobs slumping in Ohio. In nearby Michigan, manufacturers were shedding workers as well, but so were that state’s employers in the health care, education and social assistance sectors.

But, the Toledo area pointed at an even more alarming trend in an otherwise healthy economy. The Glass City has shedded over 6 percent of its white-collar jobs in the professional and business services sector over the past year, causing the total number of jobs to slump slightly from a year ago.

As an incumbent, Trump has been able to use his position to build a massive campaign cash reserve at a time when Democrats have been raising and spending theirs in a competitive primary. Although many White House hopefuls, most notably Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, have pulled in massive sums, there has been no clear front-runner, and many party officials have been girding for a protracted contest that could further bleed the eventual nominee of resources.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump, meanwhile, raised $46 million in the final quarter of 2019 and had over $102 million cash on hand at the end of the year. The Republican National Committee [RNC], which hasn’t faced as strict a set of contribution limits as the candidate, raised even more. Under the current rules, the RNC won’t have to release its December fundraising numbers until the end of the month.

Asked how much he was willing to spend on his reelection, Trump said, “I literally haven’t even thought about it.” He added: “I will say this: Because of the impeachment hoax, we’re taking in numbers that nobody ever expected. You saw the kind of numbers we’re reporting. We’re blowing everybody away.”

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly and The Associated Press contributed to this report.