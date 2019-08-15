Trump headlines New Hampshire rally he promises will be 'a lot of fun' — as Dem rivals gather nearby

With several of his Democratic rivals setting up competing events down the street, President Trump was hosting what he promised to be a “fun” and “tremendous” campaign rally Thursday evening in New Hampshire, the state that gave him his first presidential primary win.

A fiery stage was set hours before Thursday’s rally, when the president told reporters at a New Jersey airport that Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., were “very anti-Jewish and anti-Israel” — and said he supported Israel’s decision to bar them from entering the country.

Less than a month ago, Trump supporters in North Carolina erupted in a chant of “Send her back” directed at Omar as Trump spoke, prompting the president to urge future rallygoers not to use that language.

The president was making the quick trip to Southern New Hampshire University as he spends the week at his New Jersey golf club. The event gave Trump a chance to address the heightened fears about the economy, fueled by a development in the bond market that had predicted previous recessions.

Avoiding an economic slump would be critical to Trump’s reelection hopes.

“I think that we’re going to have a tremendous time,” Trump said in a call-in interview on the “New Hampshire Today” radio show earlier Thursday. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Trump talked up the economy while acknowledging nervousness among investors. The markets in the early afternoon had clawed back some of their steep losses from the previous day.

“We had a couple of bad days, but we’re going to have some very good days ’cause we had to take on China,” Trump said.

New Hampshire, which Trump lost by about 2,700 votes in the 2016 general election, has been doing very well economically. According to June government figures, New Hampshire had the fourth-lowest jobless rate in the country.

Despite the rosy numbers, a recent poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll found 42 percent of New Hampshire adults approved of Trump while 53 percent disapproved. The poll also showed 49 percent approved of Trump’s handling of the economy and 44 percent disapproved.

And, a national Fox News poll released Thursday showed Trump trailing Joe Biden by 12 points (50-38 percent), Bernie Sanders by 9 (48-39), and Elizabeth Warren by 7 (46-39). Those leads were outside the poll’s margin of error. It was the first Fox News Poll to show a lead for Warren outside the margin of error.

Some Democrats’ presidential campaigns were holding events to capitalize on Trump’s trip. Biden’s campaign was to be setting up down the street from the arena to talk to voters and enlist volunteers. A group for Pete Buttigieg’s campaign was to gather in nearby Concord to call voters about his support for new gun safety laws.

And, Cory Booker urged Trump to cancel the speech and instead urge Congress to take immediate action to prevent gun violence.

How New Hampshire receives the president on Thursday likely will offer a fresh test of whether voters will give credit to Trump for the state’s economy in 2020.

At 2.4 percent, New Hampshire’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May was among the lowest in the nation. But, wage growth was significantly below national gains. Average hourly earnings rose a scant 1.1 percent in New Hampshire in 2018, lagging the 3-percent gain nationwide, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In other ways, like the homeownership rate — first in the nation — and median household income — seventh in the U.S. — the state has been thriving, according to census data.

New Hampshire’s four Electoral College votes are far fewer than what key swing states such as Florida, Wisconsin and Michigan would provide, but its influence has proven powerful in close election years such as 2000, when George W. Bush’s victory in the state gave him the edge needed to win the White House.

Meanwhile, Trump on Thursday threw his support behind his former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, who has been considering a run for Senate in his home state of New Hampshire.

Trump praised Lewandowski as “a very outstanding guy” in the “New Hampshire Today” interview. Trump said he thought Lewandowski would be hard to beat if he decided to challenge Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat.

“Well, first of all, I have to tell you that I think he would be fantastic. He’s got great energy. He’s terrific on television … He’s a really good guy,” Trump said in the interview. While he said he didn’t think Lewandowski had made up his mind yet, Trump said, “If he ran, he would be a great senator” and “hard to beat.”

The comments came hours before the House Judiciary Committee announced it was subpoenaing Lewandowski and an ex-White House aide as part of its investigation into Trump’s conduct in office. Lewandowski responded in a tweet writing that it was “sad and pathetic” that the committee’s chairman, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., “is harassing private citizens.”

