Trump has ‘respect’ for Tulsi Gabbard voting ‘present’ on impeachment

President Trump lauded Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for voting “present” on the two articles of impeachment approved last week in the Democratic-controlled House.

“I give her respect. She didn’t vote the other day. I give her a lot of respect. Because she knew it was wrong. She took a pass,” Trump said during a speech Saturday to the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Fla.

TULSI GABBARD VOTES PRESENT ON TRUMP IMPEACHMENT

Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said she voted against impeachment because it did not have bipartisan support.

“Trump is guilty of wrongdoing,” the Hawaii Democrat said in a statement after the vote. “I also could not in good conscience vote for impeachment because removal of a sitting President must not be the culmination of a partisan process, fueled by tribal animosities that have so gravely divided our country.”

