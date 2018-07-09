Trump has chosen his Supreme Court nominee, source says

President Trump has decided on his nominee for the Supreme Court, a source with knowledge of the search told Fox News, though the name of the pick still is not known.

The finalists are believed to be four federal judges: Brett Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge, Amy Coney Barrett and Thomas Hardiman.

Trump said he will publicly announce his choice to fill Justice Anthony Kennedy’s seat Monday night.

“I have long heard that the most important decision a U.S. President can make is the selection of a Supreme Court Justice – Will be announced tonight at 9:00 P.M,” the president tweeted.

Republicans and Democrats are gearing up for a combative confirmation process, as Republicans hold a slim majority in the Senate and liberals express fear that Trump’s pick could join the conservatives on the court to someday overturn the Roe v. Wade decision.

KAVANAUGH’S ROLE IN OBAMACARE’S SURVIVAL FIERCELY DEBATED BY CONSERVATIVES

The conservative Judicial Crisis Network made clear Monday they consider this fight even more substantial than the one to confirm Justice Neil Gorsuch.

“This is an even bigger fight than the one to get now-Justice Gorsuch confirmed and therefore the budget will be at least $10 million to confirm the president’s next great justice,” Carrie Severino, chief counsel with JCN, said in a statement to Fox News.

For starters, Judicial Crisis Network is launching a $1.4 million ad buy on national cable and digital, with a particular focus on four states: Alabama, Indiana, North Dakota and West Virginia. The ad is expected to feature an introductory bio on the president’s yet-to-be-named Supreme Court nominee.

The campaign is set to launch “as soon as the nominee is announced,” according to Judicial Crisis Network.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.