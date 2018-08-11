Trump has choice words for ex-aide Omarosa

President Trump took a swipe at onetime aide Omarosa Manigault Newman as he mingled with motorcycle-riding supporters during a rainy afternoon at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J.

On Saturday, dozens of Harleys, Hondas and other motorcycles descended on the central New Jersey property for what had been billed as an outdoor photo-op with Trump.

The rain, however, forced the event indoors, where the president signed hats and took selfies.

At one point, he was asked about former White House adviser and reality star Newman. She has a new book, in which she has accusing him of displaying odd behaviors and using racially charged epithets.

“Lowlife. She’s a lowlife,” Trump responded.

Earlier this week, the White House issued a statement dismissing the book as the work of a disgruntled ex-staffer, riddled with lies and false accusations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.