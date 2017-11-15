Trump halts speech to sip water, sparks Marco Rubio flashback

In his first public speech since returning from a trip to Asia, President Trump made a splash at the White House on Wednesday.

The president halted his speech to take a sip from a water bottle while discussing his 13-day trip — something for which he previously poked fun at Sen. Marco Rubio.

“Seventeen-thousand jobs,” Trump remarked, before interrupting himself to look for water. “They don’t have water, that’s OK.”

Finding the water near the podium, he drank from the plastic bottle — and Rubio noticed.

“Similar,but needs work on his form.Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time,” Rubio tweeted.

In February 2013, Rubio — while giving a rebuttal to President Obama’s State of the Union address — paused mid-speech to take a gulp from a water bottle.

Politicians, along with comedians from the likes of “Saturday Night Live,” mocked the senator, and before he was president, Trump took a jab at him too, tweeting: “Next time Marco Rubio should drink his water from a glass as opposed to a bottle—would have much less negative impact.”

Trump also poked fun at Rubio’s gaffe while on the presidential campaign trail, tossing water to a Texas crowd in imitation of the Florida senator. “It’s Rubio!” Trump said to a cheering crowd.