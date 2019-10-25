Trump golf course liquor license targeted in New Jersey after 2015 fatal crash: reports

New Jersey‘s attorney general is seeking to revoke the liquor license for one of President Trump’s three golf courses in the state in response to a 2015 fatal crash involving an intoxicated driver who flipped his car after he’d just played a round of golf at the club, according to reports.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal — who oversees the state Department of Law and Public Safety Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control — laid out the charges against Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck in a letter Monday, The Washington Post reported.

A copy of the letter obtained by the Post cites the Aug. 30, 2015, wreck in which Andrew Halder, whose blood alcohol content was above the legal limit at the time, left the course around 3 p.m. after playing a round of golf. He flipped his car about four miles down the highway, throwing his father, a passenger, from the vehicle. His father later died at a hospital. The now 39-year-old Halder pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in 2018 and was sentenced to three years’ probation.

Grewal, who was appointed in 2018 by Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, claims the course violated its license that day by serving a visibly intoxicated man alcohol and by serving liquor from a mobile cart that passes through the course — instead of solely beer as the license mandates. Businesses usually face a 25-day suspension of their liquor license for the same violation cited in the letter, but “in this case, the [state] will seek revocation of the license based upon the total circumstances,” Deputy Attorney General Andrew R. Sapolnick, who signed the letter, wrote without explaining further.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

The Trump Organization has 30 days to challenge the charges. If the revocation goes through, the course can seek to have its liquor license reinstated in two years. New Jersey law states that if a liquor license is revoked for one institution, all other institutions owned by the same company must also forfeit their licenses, the Post reported.

This suggests that Trump’s other two New Jersey courses — including his course in Bedminster, where he spends the summer — would also lose their licenses.