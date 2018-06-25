Trump goes all-out for SC Gov. McMaster, taking political risk ahead of heated South Carolina primary

President Trump was going all-out for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster Monday night, taking a political risk to stump for the vulnerable Republican the day before a heated primary runoff.

Speaking at Airport High School in West Columbia, S.C. on a rainy, sweltering evening, Trump gave a full-throated endorsement of McMaster, whom he called a “handsome guy” and a “fighter.”

“Get your asses out tomorrow and vote,” Trump told the rally. “He’s a great man.”

Protesters and counter-protesters assembled outside several hours before the speech. Tensions were high, as President Trump earlier in the day accused Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., of openly advocating “harm” against his supporters.

SARAH SANDERS DECRIES CALLS FOR ‘HARASSMENT’ AGAINST REPUBLICANS

McMaster took a big leap when he endorsed Trump for president in January 2016, long before the billionaire businessman had defeated his 16 more conventional primary foes.

The South Carolina governor was with Trump “right from day one,” the president said at Monday’s rally, as cheers of “build the wall” broke out.

“Henry worked so hard & was so loyal to me that I look forward to reciprocating!” Trump tweeted last week. His visit comes on the heels of a similar one Saturday by Vice President Mike Pence.

As in so many Republican primaries this year, the gubernatorial race may indeed hinge on which candidate can most convincingly align with Trump, according to Dean Emeritus at the University of South Carolina Charles Bierbauer – though both McMaster and rival John Warren, a businessman, are running on similar platforms.

Earlier this month, Trump-bashing Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., was ousted in a primary that focused largely on his constant, harsh criticisms of the president. Hours before polls closed in that race, Trump derided Sanford on Twitter and endorsed his rival, state Rep. Katie Arrington.

On Monday night, Trump called Arrington, who was critically injured in a car accident over the weekend, a “very special” person and said “she’s going to be back, very soon.”

ANTI-TRUMP SANFORD DEFEATED IN SHOCK PRIMARY, AFTER TRUMP CALLS HIM ‘NOTHING BUT TROUBLE’

“Certainly McMaster needs to gain a handful of points,” Bierbauer said, but added, “Warren needs to gain about 25 points … It’s a tougher climb for Warren.”

McMaster received the most votes in a June 12 primary but fell short of the 50 percent needed to win the nomination outright, giving Warren an opening.

Trump, predicting a “red wave” in the fall mid-term elections, has been holding rallies and campaign events on behalf of several Republicans in recent weeks.

Just weeks after his election, Trump selected then-S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley as his ambassador to the United Nations. Her departure cleared the way for McMaster in early 2017 to ascend to the governorship he had sought since losing a bruising primary to none other than Haley seven years earlier. Now, he seeks a full term on his own merit.

The winner of Tuesday’s runoff in South Carolina will face Democratic state Rep. James Smith in fall election. The Republican-leaning state hasn’t elected a Democratic governor since Jim Hodges in 1998.

Fox News’ Terace Garnier and The Associated Press contributed to this report.