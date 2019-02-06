Trump goes against tradition, doesn’t wait for Pelosi to introduce him before SOTU speech

President Trump appeared to buck tradition on Tuesday, launching into his State of the Union address without waiting for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to introduce him.

The president is typically given a formal introduction once reaching the dais inside the House Chamber, which follows the House Sergeant at Arms announcing the president’s entrance into the chamber.

It wasn’t clear whether Trump’s quick start was an intentional snub. After the speech, Pelosi played down concerns over the idea that Trump snubbed her or broke any rules before the speech.

“What do you mean? I introduced him,” the Hill reported Pelosi telling reporters as she left the Capitol. “I did introduce him. I said, ‘Members of Congress, I present you the president of the United States.’ There was no snub.”

Trump and Pelosi haven’t seen eye to eye since she took the leadership role in the House last month. Tensions between the two reached a boiling point during the record 35-day partial government shutdown over border wall funding.