Trump goes after Pelosi, has White House officials confirm he was calm at meeting

President Trump said at a freewheeling news conference Thursday that reports of his behavior during a meeting the previous day with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whom he called “Crazy Nancy,” were untrue — and he called on other White House officials to back him up.

“She’s not the same person. She’s lost it. … She is a mess,” he said about Pelosi.

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway backed him up, saying he was “very calm, no temper tantrum.” Others spoke in his defense as well.

Trump allegedly stalked out of the Cabinet Room Wednesday demanding an end to all congressional investigations before he would work with Congress on crumbling U.S. infrastructure and other matters.

Pelosi said Trump has established a pattern of unpredictability, and at one point she even joked about the 25th Amendment, the Constitution’s provision laying out the procedure for replacing a president.

“I wish that his family or his administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country,” Pelosi said at her weekly news conference, adding that she prays for him and the nation.

“Maybe he wants to take a leave of absence,” she said. Asked whether she’s concerned about Trump’s well-being, she replied, “I am.”

This is a developing story; check back for updates.