President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will visit Pittsburgh on Tuesday, according to press secretary Sarah Sanders. A mass shooting in the city’s Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday took the lives of 11 worshipers and wounded six other people. Sanders said at the briefing, “The American people reject hatred, bigotry, prejudice and violence. We are a nation that believes in religious liberty, tolerance and respect.” This is a developing story; please check back for updates.