Trump fires back after Obama DNC speech, questions Dem's Biden support

Trump fires back after Obama DNC speech, questions predecessor’s support for Biden

President Trump was apparently watching Wednesday night when his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, launched a blistering attack on the current commander-in-chief in a speech during the third night of the Democratic Convention.

Trump, who has spent much of his nearly four years in office trying to undo Obama’s major policy moves – hit back at Obama in real time via Twitter.

“HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT,” the president wrote midway through Obama’s speech.

A few minutes later, the president tweeted, “WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE? WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN?”

In his speech, Obama charged that during Trump’s tenure, the president has “shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends.”

As for Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the virus’ effects on the nation’s economy, Obama argued that “the consequences of that failure are severe. One hundred seventy thousand Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone while those at the top take in more than ever.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Portland attack suspect has lengthy rap sheet, urged to surrender

The alleged attacker being sought by Portland, Ore., investigators — after a man was seen being knocked out cold during a chaotic scene last weekend — has a lengthy criminal record that includes arrests for domestic assault and criminal trespass, authorities say.

Marquise Love, 25, has been arrested seven times since 2012 in Washington County, Ore., which borders Portland to the west, according to records provided to Fox News.

In 2017, Love was arrested for domestic assault and domestic harassment. He wasn’t prosecuted, The New York Post reported, but a judge signed a protective order against him.

His rap sheet also includes two separate arrests in 2016 for providing false information in connection with the transfer of a firearm, and domestic assault and criminal trespass. In 2015, Love was arrested for interfering with public transportation.

In 2014, a Washington County court established Love’s paternity of a child in a domestic relations case and he also was charged with a probation violation in an unrelated case. In that case, he initially was stopped for doing tricks on a bicycle while blocking traffic. The bicycle didn’t have brakes, according to an arrest report.

Love was arrested twice in 2012 — once for second-degree theft, and again for interfering with public transportation and criminal trespass. He pleaded guilty to the public transportation charge, the newspaper reported. The criminal trespass charge was dismissed, according to records.

He was sentenced to 18 months of probation and a $500 fine, of which $400 was later converted into community service. He still owes thousands in unpaid fines from various convictions. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Alexei Navalny, a top Putin foe, allegedly poisoned during flight, hospitalized: reports

Alexei Navalny, a top critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was allegedly poisoned during a flight from Siberia to Moscow and has since been hospitalized, reports said.

Arkady Ostrovsky, The Economist magazine’s Russia editor, said the plane made an emergency landing about halfway into the flight, citing Navalny’s press secretary.

The Kremlin did not immediately issue a statement. The Daily Beast reported that Kira Yarmish, Navalny’s press secretary, said Navalny was poisoned with some kind of toxin and was unconscious.

“We assume that Alexei was poisoned with something mixed into his tea. That was the only thing he drank this morning. The doctors say that the toxin was absorbed more quickly because of the hot liquid. Right now Alexei is unconscious,” she said, according to the report. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

