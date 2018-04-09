Trump family hotel business asked Panama president for help

Lawyers representing U.S. President Donald Trump’s family hotel business appealed to Panama’s president for help days before an emergency arbitrator declined to reinstate the Trump management team to a luxury waterfront hotel.

The Britton & Iglesias firm, which has represented the Trump Organization in its fight to continue running the hotel, addressed a letter dated March 22 to President Juan Carlos Varela. A copy of the letter was provided to The Associated Press by the hotel’s new management team.

The letter asks Varela to intervene, complaining that Panama’s courts denied it due process in violation of a bilateral treaty.

On March 27, an arbitrator ruled that Trump’s company should not have been evicted while arbitration was ongoing with the hotel owners, but said he would not reinstate the previous management.