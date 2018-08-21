Trump endorses Foster Friess in Wyoming gubernatorial primary

President Trump endorsed Republican Foster Friess, a wealthy conservative businessman, in Wyoming’s gubernatorial primary on Tuesday.

“He will be a fantastic Governor! Strong on Crime, Borders & 2nd Amendment. Loves our Military & our Vets. He has my complete and total Endorsement!” Trump said in a tweet.

Friess, 78, previously told Fox News Wyoming needs a political “outsider” – particularly a businessman – as its governor.

“In business, you learn to prioritize,” Friess said. “The other thing about business is you’re very sensitive to cost.”

Friess has also been endorsed by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Donald Trump, Jr., the president’s oldest son.

He has a large network of political allies from his years donating to conservative candidates and initiatives, including to Trump’s 2016 campaign. He is also a major contributor to Christian causes.

Friess faces five other Republican contenders vying for the nomination to replace outgoing GOP Gov. Matt Mead. The other three major contenders are: businessman Sam Galeotos, state treasurer Mark Gordon and attorney Harriet Hageman.

Bill Dahlin and Taylor Haynes, who faced questions about whether he is eligible to be governor due to residency disputes, are also running as Republicans.

Hageman, far more than the others, has criticized her opponents — mainly for what she says is too much liberal thinking. A natural resource attorney for ranchers, she could claim much of Wyoming’s farm-and-ranch vote.

Galeotos, on the other hand, has focused on technology as the way forward for Wyoming’s economy, which is dependent on fossil fuel extraction.

The winner of the Republican primary will most likely face state Rep. Mary Throne in the general election. Throne faces three little-known Democrats in her primary Tuesday.

Fox News has ranked the Wyoming gubernatorial election as likely Republican. Trump soundly beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in Wyoming in the 2016 election with 70 percent of the vote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.