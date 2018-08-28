Trump-endorsed Ron DeSantis to face Bernie-backed Andrew Gillum in Florida governor’s race

President Trump’s favored candidate, GOP Rep. Ron DeSantis, declared victory Tuesday night over state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam in Florida’s Republican gubernatorial primary after riding the wave of the president’s endorsement to the ballot box.

Also Tuesday, the Bernie Sanders-backed Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum pulled off a major upset in defeating a half a dozen rivals, including former Rep. Gwen Graham, in the Democratic primary for governor.

DeSantis and Gillum will face each other in November’s general election.

During a celebration event in Orlando, DeSantis thanked the president for “viewing me as somebody who could be a great leader for Florida.”

“Our victory is a good victory, anyways,” DeSantis said. “But man, to beat someone of his caliber is a big, big deal.”

The president repeatedly implored voters to support the conservative lawmaker. Trump offered his congratulations on Twitter.

“Such a fantastic win for Ron DeSantis and the people of the Great State of Florida,” Trump tweeted. “Ron will be a fantastic Governor. On to November!”

Gillum, Tallahassee’s progressive mayor backed by the Democratic-socialist Sanders, hopes to be the first black governor of Florida. Graham, the daughter of former Florida governor and Sen. Bob Graham, led in pre-election polls.

In the state’s closely-watched Senate contest, Florida Republican Gov. Rick Scott on Tuesday easily won the GOP nomination. He faced a challenge from perennial candidate Roque De La Fuente.

“Congratulations to Governor Rick Scott of Florida on his conclusive Republican Primary Win,” Trump, who encouraged Scott to run, tweeted. “He will be a great Senator!”

Scott, who is term limited as governor, will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson in what will be one of the most closely watched Senate races in November. Nelson was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

But much of the attention in the run up to Tuesday’s vote had been on the contentious Republican gubernatorial primary between DeSantis and Putnam.

During a Fox News-sponsored debate in June, DeSantis played up Trump’s backing of his campaign, expressing doubt that Putnam adequately supported Trump. “I am proud to have the endorsement of President Trump in this race,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis, 39, is an Iraq War veteran and decorated military lawyer who has served in the U.S. House since 2013. He is a graduate of Yale University and Harvard Law School.

Putnam, 44, also played up his support for Trump, but emphasized, “I am focused on Florida.”

As for the Senate race, Republicans are hoping Scott could flip the seat in a battle with Nelson, one of the Democratic Party’s most vulnerable incumbents.

Trump narrowly defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in Florida in the 2016 presidential race by less than 2 percentage points.

It was a good night for incumbents in House races in Florida, as Republican Carlos Curbelo and Democrat Stephanie Murphy both beat back primary challengers.

National Democrats have eyed Curbelo’s 26th congressional district as a potential pickup target, in large part because it voted heavily for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. But with almost all precincts reporting, approximately 2,500 more people had turned out to vote in the GOP primary than in the Democratic primary.

Curbelo garnered 84 percent of the vote against primary opponent Souraya Faas, who described Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad as “heroes” and claimed chemical attacks in Syria’s civil war were “staged.”

In November, Curbelo will face Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a former associate dean at the Florida International University Medical School and Democratic candidate for state Senate.

Murphy, who unseated GOP incumbent John Mica in 2016, easily defeated a primary challenge in the 7th District from Chardo Richardson, who was backed by New York democratic socialist candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She will face Florida state Rep. Mike Miller in November’s general election.

Fox News’ Samuel Chamberlain, Kaitlyn Schallhorn and The Associated Press contributed to this report.