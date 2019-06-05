Trump downplays protester turnout in London, blasts fake news for polls in tweetstorm

President Trump early Wednesday called out the “corrupt media” for reporting on the paltry protester turnout during his trip to the U.K. and said if there was actually “fair” news accounts about his success in office, he would be dominating in polls.

The president unleashed Twitter attacks on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, former Vice President Joe Biden and even actress and singer Bette Midler. A couple of the broadsides came in about 1 a.m. local time in London.

“I kept hearing that there would be “massive” rallies against me in the UK, but it was quite the opposite. The big crowds, which the Corrupt Media hates to show, were those that gathered in support of the USA and me,” he posted.

Thousands of Londoners lined the streets Tuesday to protest his visit with the queen, including those carrying a giant baby blimp Trump.

Protesters were reportedly kept away from the president during his visit with Theresa May on Downing Street and with the queen at Buckingham Palace, according to The Guardian.

Trump’s trip, even though largely ceremonial, has been shrouded in controversy. He traded barbs with London Mayor Sadiq Khan, whom he called a “stone cold loser,” before the visit and even called Meghan Markle “nasty” after hearing negative comments she made about him before the 2016 election. He later told Piers Morgan he didn’t mean she was nasty, but that the comments she made were nasty.

Trump will pay his respects Wednesday to American service members and allies who helped rescue Europe from Nazi Germany, as he enters the midway point of his European visit.

Trump will join Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May at Portsmouth Naval Base, which served as a key launch pad for the forces that would land on Normandy. It will be the first of two events commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day that Trump is attending this week.

Trump is on a week-long tour of the U.K. and France.

The president said in a news conference Tuesday he is grateful for the warm welcome he received from the royal family and prime minister as “we remember the heroes who laid down their lives to rescue civilization itself.”

