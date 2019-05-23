Trump did not try to 'trap' Democrats with White House meeting: Kellyanne Conway

Counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway said on Thursday that Democrats’ allegation the administration set a trap for them was incorrect.

During “America’s Newsroom,” Conway told Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith, “Well boy, then they’re easier marks than they even seem. Nobody set a trap for them.”

Conway said that the president was serious about infrastructure and that Democrats ruined the meeting an hour before when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters the president was engaged in a “cover-up.”

“They ruined it by an hour before that basically with her car running waiting for her saying he’s engaged in a cover-up and then coming over here and pretending everything’s great and then we’re just going to discuss infrastructure,” Conway said. “So look it was not a trap.”

COLLINS SLAMS ‘POLITICAL HACK’ DEMOCRATS OVER TRUMP INVESTIGATIONS: AMERICAN PEOPLE NOT PART OF THEIR AGENDA

Yesterday the president abruptly walked out of a meeting at the White House with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and held a surprise press conference in the Rose Garden.

Latest from Fox News Flash

“I walked into the room and I told Senator Schumer and Speaker Pelosi, I want to do infrastructure… you can’t do it under these circumstances,” the president told reporters.

Any remaining hope of bipartisanship quickly faded when Pelosi and Schumer took to the mics on Capitol Hill following the president’s remarks.

In an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Thursday morning, Schumer said that the president was “ill-prepared” and that his team “looked for a way to back out.”

KELLYANNE CONWAY FIRES BACK AT ‘RICH’ PELOSI AFTER CLASH: ‘TREATS ME LIKE’ HER ‘MAID’

He also pointed to a Tuesday night letter from the White House which urged lawmakers to focus on passing the president’s renegotiated free trade agreement ahead of infrastructure.

“So, that was their first gambit. Then, they realized they had nothing to say on NAFTA, so I think probably early that morning they concocted this, you know, temper tantrum and he walked out,” Schumer said.

KELLYANNE CONWAY, NANCY PELOSI CLASH AFTER TRUMP MEETING WITH DEMOCRATS WAS CUT SHORT

Conway retorted that Democrats are “not serious” about working with the president: “The president is serious. They can come back today if they want to talk about infrastructure. But, do they really? Is that what’s most important? They’re not even reading the polls.”

Smith asked Conway, “What is the ability for the White House to get something done here?” She noted the escalating tensions in Washington over the last two days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Conway told “America’s Newsroom” the Democrats had been unresponsive on other issues like the president’s new immigration plan, trade, and drug pricing.

“We as an administration are going to keep barreling forward without Congress and doing things administratively if they’re not serious about working with us,” she said. “But look it’s only going to take 20 seats to win back 20 seats to get control of Congress again. There are 30 or 31 Democrats sitting in congressional districts that Donald Trump won in 2016 and I guarantee he’ll be visiting most of those really today to talk about the great progress for this country.”