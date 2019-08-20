Trump derides Scaramucci as 'another disgruntled employee' in latest Twitter attack

President Trump took another shot at his former communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, on Tuesday, claiming that he was fired for “gross incompetence.”

“Just another disgruntled former employee who got fired for gross incompetence!” he said. He was retweeting a post from Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel who argued that Scaramucci had “ZERO credibility.”

In August, Scaramucci and Trump traded barbs, with the former calling the president a racist, among other things.

In a Washington Post op-ed from Monday, Scaramucci ticked off a number of issues he had with the president’s actions while in office. The final straw, he said, was Trump’s tweets about progressive congresswomen in July.

TRUMP RAGES AT ‘UNSTABLE’ SCARAMUCCI AFTER THREAT TO ORGANIZE EX-CABINET OFFICIALS AGAINST HIM

“My personal odyssey took longer than it should have, but I’m not concerned with being on the right side of history — I’m determined to ensure that good people are the ones who end up writing it,” Scaramucci said.

The former White House aide also denied turning on Trump because the president did the same to him.

“I’ve been accused of turning on Trump only because he turned on me,” he said. “If that were the case, the time to be vindictive would have been after I agreed to sell my company to serve in the administration, only to be used as a hatchet man and then summarily fired after 11 days as White House communications director simply because I used naughty words to tell a reporter, whom I had mistakenly trusted, the truth about bad people.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In another interview, Scaramucci unloaded on the president’s behavior.

“Oh my God, this jack—,” Scaramucci told Vanity Fair when asked about the past few days in his clash with the president.

Scaramucci told Vanity Fair he thought Trump was losing his mind.

“I think the guy is losing it, mentally” he said. “He has declining mental faculties; he’s becoming more petulant; he’s becoming more impetuous.”

Prior to that, Trump tweeted that Scaramucci was “totally incapable of handling” the communications director role. Scaramucci famously left the White House after a very brief period that ended with a published interview in which he made obscene comments about his White House colleagues.