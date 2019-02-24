Trump delays China tariff hike, announces Xi summit, citing 'substantial progress' in trade talks

President Trump announced Sunday that he would hold off on implementing planned tariff hikes on hundreds of goods imported from China, citing “substantial progress” in high-level trade talks between the two nations.

The president also tweeted he would hold a summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to finalize an agreement “assuming both sides make additional progress.”

“A very good weekend for the U.S. & China!” Trump wrote at the conclusion of the two-part Twitter message.

