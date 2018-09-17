Trump defends Kavanaugh in first comments on allegations, says 'little delay' may be needed

President Trump on Monday commented for the first time on the allegations of past sexual misconduct lodged against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, calling the nominee “one of the finest people I have ever known” as he criticized Democrats over the timing of the allegation.

At the same time, he said a “little delay” may be necessary.

“Judge Kavanaugh is one of the finest people that I have ever known,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

He added: “I wish the Democrats could have done this a lot sooner because they had this information for many months. And they shouldn’t have waited until literally the last days. They should have done it a lot sooner.”

The president indicated he’s open to delaying the confirmation proceedings in Congress while the allegations are investigated. The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation Thursday, but Democrats have called for that to be postponed.

Trump called it a “ridiculous question” when asked if Kavanaugh has offered to withdraw his nomination.

Earlier Monday, Kavanaugh forcefully denied the sexual assault allegations against him

“This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes—to her or to anyone,” Kavanaugh said in a statement. “Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making the accusation until she identified herself yesterday.”

Republicans and Democrats on the Hill spent Monday sparring over the time and venue for accuser Christine Ford to discuss her allegations with senators.

KAVANAUGH DISMISSES SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS AS ‘COMPLETELY FALSE’

Kavanaugh, who was seen at the White House on Monday, said in his statement he’s willing to talk to the committee “in any way the committee deems appropriate to refute this false allegation, from 36 years ago, and defend my integrity.”

Ford, through her attorney, said she would be willing to appear before the Judiciary committee.

Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Monday he is working to schedule “follow-up calls with relevant parties” to discuss the allegations, but said California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Committee, has “refused.”

“Anyone who comes forward as Dr. Ford has deserves to be heard, so I will continue working on a way to hear her out in an appropriate, precedented and respectful manner,” he said.

All 10 Democrats on the committee on Monday urged Grassley to postpone the vote.

Ford, a California-based professor, revealed her identity over the weekend in a Washington Post report, following a letter obtained by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., alleging sexual assault. She said that Kavanaugh, while in high school, pinned her down, tried to remove her bathing suit and put his hand over her mouth when she attempted to scream.

Kavanaugh issued a statement last week “categorically and unequivocally” denying the allegations when they first came out.

But Ford’s attorney, Debra Katz, told NBC’s “Today” that her client believes Kavanaugh attempted to rape her.

“She clearly considers this an attempted rape,” Katz said Monday. “She believes that if it were not for the severe intoxication of Kavanaugh, she would have been raped.”

Katz also said Monday that her client was “willing to take whatever it takes to get her story forth,” and would testify before the committee under oath.

Meanwhile, the White House defended both Kavanaugh and Ford, noting that the woman deserved to be heard.

“This woman should not be insulted and she should not be ignored. I think the Senate is headed toward a reasonable approach, allowing this woman to be heard in sworn testimony, allowing Judge Kavanaugh to be heard in sworn testimony,” White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, told “Fox & Friends” Monday. “I spoke with the president, I spoke with Senator [Lindsey] Graham and others. This woman will be heard.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman co.ntributed to this report