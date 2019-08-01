Trump decries 'wasted money' on inner cities at Ohio campaign rally

President Trump took the stage at a campaign rally in Cincinnati Thursday night, his first such event since his supporters drew bipartisan condemnation last month by engaging in an impromptu “Send her back!” chant directed at Somali-born Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Almost immediately, Trump condemned the “wasted money” by Democrats that has led to “blight” in the inner cities — but declined to specify which cities he was referring to, because “we want no controversy.”

“You see our inner cities,” Trump said. “We spend billions and billions and billions, for years and years and years, and it’s stolen money and it’s wasted money — and it’s a shame.”

Trump also drew cheers by claiming that Wednesday’s Democratic presidential “so-called debate” involved, at times, more attacks on his predecessor than his own administration.

“The Democrats spent more time attacking Barack Obama than they did attacking me,” Trump said.

Trump captured Ohio by nearly nine percentage points in 2016 — “we won by a lot,” Trump told attendees Thursday — and he fared somewhat better among midterm voters in Ohio than among voters in Rust Belt neighbors Michigan and Wisconsin.

“Right now Ohio is the most successful it has ever been in the history of our country. Congratulations, Ohio,” Trump said.

Several small protests occurred around the rally site, including one at the nearby National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. It focused on the slavery era and current struggles against injustice around the world.

But all eyes were watching the U.S. Bank Arena crowd, and how Trump would react if another disruptive chant broke out.

Trump said earlier Thursday that he would “prefer” that his supporters at the rally don’t engage in a similar chant.

“I don’t know that you can stop people,” Trump said. “We’ll see what we can do. I’d prefer that they don’t. But if they do it, we’ll have to make a decision then.”

Even his closest advisers seem uncertain as to what may transpire.

“If it happened again, he might make an effort to speak out about it,” Vice President Mike Pence said recently.

Republican Rep. Steve Chabot, who represents a Cincinnati-area district, said Wednesday he hopes the crowd will avoid such chants this time, and he thinks Trump will react more quickly if it does happen.

“I would discourage the crowd from doing anything inappropriate and I think saying something like that would be inappropriate,” Chabot said. “I would hope that the president would silence the crowd, tell them: ‘Hey, don’t do that, there’s no place for that. It’s not helpful, it’s not right.'”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday that he found Trump’s comments about the Democratic freshman “squad” to be “inappropriate,” but added that he would not raise the matter with the president.

Fox News’ Sarah Tobianski and The Associated Press contributed to this report.