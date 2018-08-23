Trump declares 'market would crash' if Democrats impeached him

President Trump, in an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt, warned that the “market would crash” if he’s ever impeached while questioning why Democrats would even consider that course in the future.

“I don’t know how you can impeach somebody who’s done a great job,” Trump said, in the interview which aired Thursday on “Fox & Friends.”

The president weighed in on calls from the left to pursue impeachment if Democrats seize the House in the midterms. That speculation kicked up following the plea deal struck by his former attorney Michael Cohen claiming the president was involved in hush-money payments and admitting campaign finance violations related to them.

The president argued that he’s done a great job in office, despite the critical coverage in connection with the Cohen case and other controversies.

Further, he warned, “If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash, I think everybody would be very poor, because without this thinking, you would see—you would see numbers that you wouldn’t believe in reverse.”

The president touted his economic accomplishments, claiming that the economy was going to be “down” if he hadn’t been elected.

“I freed up, I got rid of regulations, the tax cut was a tremendous thing,” Trump said. “But even before the tax cut, right from the first day, I got rid of regulations. I approved the pipelines, 48,000 jobs. But I did a lot of things.”

He added: “Had Hillary and the Democrats gotten in, had she been president, you would have had negative growth. We picked up $10 trillion worth.”

Impeachment talk is still confined to certain corners of the Democratic Party. Top House Democrats have largely pushed back on calls to pursue that option, though some have kept the door open.

The president also hit on immigration—saying “we’re doing a record-breaking job, but we have bad laws.”

“You know when you have bad laws you can do good. But you can do a lot better if you had good laws. So they’ll all get changed, but we have to elect more Republicans,” Trump said.

The president was asked about the murder of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, whom he called “a beautiful young girl.”

“She was killed by a horrible person that came in from Mexico, illegally here. Found by ICE, our great ICE who’s abused by the Democrats and the left. And without them, you might not be sitting here so comfortably right now. I just think it’s so sad,” Trump said.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, in the U.S. illegally from Mexico, was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday in Tibbetts’ death. He is currently being held on a federal immigration detainer.

“We’re building the wall. It’s already started. We’ve spent $3.2 billion on it. We’re asking for $5 billion for this year’s funding. The wall is going up. A lot of people don’t know it,” Trump said.

He added that he would “like to build it even faster,” but said working with the Democrats is “very tough.”

“We’re doing an incredible job,” Trump said.