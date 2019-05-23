Trump critics 'prefer to insult and incite' rather than legislate, GOP congressman says

Democrats critical of President Trump would prefer to hurl insults and launch investigations instead of passing meaningful laws, a Republican congressman claimed Thursday.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., charged on “Hannity” that Democrats would rather investigate Trump.

He said they would rather seek impeachment proceedings than legislate to the benefit of the American people.

“They have pledged to resist oppose, impeach, everything and anything,” he claimed. “They would prefer to insult, incite and investigate rather than legislate and it’s unfortunate.”

The Long Island lawmaker claimed Democrats believed they could “obstruct and investigate” enough to lead America toward “greater prosperity [and] greater freedoms.”

Zeldin said such a thought was absurd.

He also claimed some Democrats engaged in a “double standard” and were practicing “moral equivalency” when speaking about abortion rights.

Zeldin pointed to comments from Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who said on the House floor she was “frustrated” with the abortion debate.

Omar claimed, “when it comes to [some politicians’] life and their choices, they want to talk about freedom, but when it comes to other people’s lives and other people’s choices, they want to talk about religion.”

Zeldin said people instead should be “speaking up against abortions and standing firm.”

Earlier this month, Omar defended abortion access as multiple states — particularly Alabama — passed laws imposing abortion restrictions. “Women’s rights are human rights,” she previously tweeted.

“No child or woman should be forced to have pregnancy against her own will. These laws do not protect women’s rights, it protects the violator committing these crimes,” she said alongside an article about Alabama’s ban.

Fox News’ Sam Dorman contributed to this report.