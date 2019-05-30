Trump critics like Robert De Niro 'see themselves as exemplars' of average Americans: Mark Steyn

Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro’s latest appearance in an anti-Trump video is another example of him claiming to be a model for Americans, said conservative commentator and author Mark Steyn.

Steyn reacted Thursday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to a NowThis video featuring several former federal prosecutors who believed President Trump broke the law in connection with the Russia investigation.

De Niro introduced the prosecutors in the clip, saying in part, “No one is above the law.”

ROBERT DE NIRO’S TRUMP INSULTS MAKING HIM ‘MORE INSANE’ THAN ‘TAXI DRIVER’ CHARACTER: MARK STEYN

Steyn said people like De Niro who “loathe Trump” don’t know anyone who likes the New York Republican.

“They don’t know anyone,” he claimed. “They loathe Trump — they don’t know anyone who voted for Trump.”

“Therefore,” he said, they’re apt to see themselves as “exemplars of everyday ordinary Americans.”

Steyn said that if the prosecutors in the video wanted to appear impartial, they shouldn’t have involved someone like De Niro, who has resorted to obscenities to describe the president: “Why would you stick a man who is most famous for saying ‘F Trump’ at the Tony Awards on the front of the video?”

Previously on “Tucker,” Steyn reacted to De Niro deriding Trump while honoring fellow actor Al Pacino at another awards ceremony.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The individual who currently purports to lead America is not worthy of any tribute,” De Niro said at the event. “Unless you think of this impeachment and imprisonment as a sort of tribute — and that’s how you can make America great again.”

Steyn said De Niro “lives better than 99.99 percent of people in the entirety of human history have ever lived, and he cannot accept that a close election in a 50-50 country didn’t go his way.”